City investigating DDOT policies following pedestrian fatality

Detroit — Officials said the city of Detroit will conduct an investigation into the Detroit Department of Transportation after a pedestrian was hit by a bus and killed on Friday.

The incident happened at 7:39 a.m. at the corner of Congress and Griswold, Detroit Police Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart said. Stewart said Friday that there weren't many details available about the investigation that's being handled by DPD's Fatal Squad, but that police had identified the victim, who was walking westbound on Congress and was hit while at the Griswold crosswalk.

An internal review is underway to determine whether DDOT has the proper internal and labor relations process in place to prevent accidents involving city bus drivers, according to a statement released Friday afternoon by the mayor's office.

"Mayor Mike Duggan has directed Senior Advisor and Counsel Hassan Beydoun to thoroughly review the city's practices and make recommendations as any steps that should be taken to prevent tragedies in the future," city spokesman John Roach said the statement.

The statement said the "tragic" incident involved a female operator with 26 years of service with DDOT. The city did not identify the driver or the victim.

"We have lost a member of the community and our deepest sympathies are with the family at this difficult time," said Roach in the statement. "Any time a DDOT coach is involved in a collision, the driver is immediately taken off the road and a full internal investigation is completed. Per FTA regulations, drug and alcohol testing of the driver also is performed."

The Detroit News submitted a public records request for the driver's record on Friday. As of Monday, the city had no further comment.

Deputy Chief Stewart said Friday that the bus driver had been traveling west on Congress and struck the woman while making a left turn to head south on Griswold.

"The bus driver is traumatized," Stewart said. "This was a very tragic situation. Nobody expected it. ... It's really hard to have to deal with, and certainly, we give our condolences to the victim's family."

When asked whether the pedestrian didn't see the bus, Stewart replied: "I can't speak to any of that, about who saw what. We have somebody that's fatally injured so somebody didn't see someone."

As police investigate the fatality, they have multiple video sources to study, Stewart said.

"We have our Fatal Squad investigators on the scene, and they'll be pulling all the camera assets in the various buildings and businesses around here to make our determination as to what happened. There were not any eyewitnesses, although there was one person on the bus."

Following DPD's investigation, a report will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

srahal@detroitnews.com

ghunter@detroitnews.com