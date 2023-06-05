Detroit post office branch renamed in honor of Rosa Parks

Detroit ― Elected leaders and family members of Rosa Parks gathered Monday to dedicate the city's central post office to the historic Civil Rights activist.

Legislation crafted by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, passed Congress last year to rename the Post Office at 4744 Grand River in Detroit the "Rosa Louise McCauley Parks Post Office Building." It was signed into law by President Joe Biden in December. The Post Office is located a block away from Rosa Parks Boulevard.

"May this dedication and ceremony serve as a continual reminder of the lasting impact Mother Rosa Louise McCauley Parks made on Detroit and our district's history, and may we continue to honor her legacy as the mother of the Civil Rights movement," Tlaib said at the event.

Tlaib was joined by U.S. Senators Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township, and Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, who gathered with Parks' family and Richard Moreton, district manager for USPS, for the ceremony.

"We honor Mrs. Parks by dedicating this building to her and her legacy, which will live forever," Moreton said. "Reflecting on what Rosa Louise McCauley Parks means to us, as individuals, as a community and as a nation, the higher purpose of her life becomes rich in meaning. Dedicating this plaque, we have an obligation in the Postal Service to preserve her memory, her good works, and her love of her family, community and nation."

Parks is considered a mother of the Civil Rights movement, sparked by her refusal to give up her seat to a White man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955. Her act of defiance led to the famous bus boycott in Montgomery.

"My Auntie Rosa made a lasting impact on so many lives, not only as a freedom fighter, but as a beloved member of our family, and a leader in our community in Detroit," said Rhea McCauley, Parks' niece. "Our family is proud to partner with Congresswoman Tlaib to dedicate the post office near her Detroit home in her honor. I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to carry on her powerful legacy for generations to come."

Parks had moved to Detroit in 1957, because after the bus boycott she was "locked out" of jobs in Montgomery by White employers, said Jamon Jordan, historian for the City of Detroit. Like many people who left the South during the Great Migration, Parks went north and moved to Detroit to join her brother, Sylvester McCauley, initially moving into his home and then to a series of apartments in the city, Jordan said.

Parks stayed active in the Civil Rights movement through organizing for voting rights in Selma, attending the March on Washington in 1963, registering Black people to vote during the Mississippi Freedom Summer of 1964 and taking part in the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965, Jordan said.

She also got involved in most Civil Rights activities in Detroit in the 1960s and '70s, as well as the Black Power and anti-apartheid movements and fundraising for the Republic of New Africa, a Black separatist movement, Jordan said.

"Rosa Parks was never devoted to nonviolence. We know that Martin Luther King would eventually become a committed to the idea of nonviolence, but many civil rights activists were never 100% committed to the idea of nonviolence, and Rosa Parks was one of them,” Jordan said. "She would basically join what we would know as the Black Power movement. She was friends with and a supporter of Malcolm X. She considers Malcolm X one of her heroes. Of course, she meets him here in the city of Detroit because the Nation of Islam was founded in the city of Detroit."

Parks lived in Detroit until her death in 2005 — longer than she lived in Alabama. She worked as a secretary and aide to Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers from 1964 until she retired in 1988.

In addition to the Post Office, several other Detroit landmarks are named for Parks, including the Rosa Parks Federal Building on Mount Elliott Street and the Rosa Parks Transit Center downtown.

The U.S. government is preparing to sell the Rosa Parks Federal Building because it's underutilized, which prompted Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, to introduce legislation this spring to shift Parks' name to the federal building located at 985 Michigan Ave.

That bill, however, conflicts with a measure by U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Detroit, to name the Michigan Avenue building after Conyers. Thanedar has said that lawmakers will work out a way to honor both.

