3 killed in 2 separate weekend shootings in Detroit

Police are investigating two separate shootings Sunday evening in Detroit that left three men dead.

According to police, the first shooting was around 6:45 p.m. in the 12900 block of Chapel Street where two men were found fatally shot inside a home.

Less than 10 minutes later, police got a call about another shooting in the 15400 block of Fairmount Drive, where male victims were found in an alley, with one victim succumbing to his injuries.

Police did not release the identity of the victims and said they had no further information on the cause of the shootings or potential suspects.

The investigation is ongoing. Police do not believe the shootings are connected.

