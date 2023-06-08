Constructions starts on AC hotel near Bonstelle site in Detroit

Mark Hicks

Construction has started on a Marriott-branded, 154-room, 10-story hotel beside the historic Bonstelle Theatre in Detroit’s Brush Park neighborhood, officials announced Thursday.

Roxbury Group, a Detroit-based real estate development firm, is developing the AC Detroit at the Bonstelle project in partnership with Peachtree Group of Atlanta, representatives said in a statement.

When it opens in 2024 at Woodward Avenue and Eliot Street, the building is slated to become the first AC Hotel in southeast Michigan and second in the state, according to the release.

The project also incorporates the restoration of the Bonstelle to its original 1903 Albert Kahn-designed exterior and 1925 interior redesign by C. Howard Crane, a noted theater architect, officials said.

Besides live performances, as well as civic, corporate and private functions, the Bonstelle will be connected to the hotel through a 4,000-square-foot glass-enclosed conservatory also slated to feature a bar and private event space, according to the release.

“We are very excited to be bringing the AC Hotels brand to Detroit, and to be doing so in such grand fashion with the connection to the Bonstelle,” said David Di Rita, principal of the Roxbury Group. “We take a great deal of pride in pairing high-end hospitality with iconic historic properties, and we are honored to be restoring the beauty of the Bonstelle and seamlessly integrating it with the modern sensibility of AC Hotels.”

The Bonstelle Theatre site opened in 1903 as the Temple Beth El synagogue, which moved up Woodward in 1925.The building later housed a theater company then became a movie house. In 1951, it was acquired by Wayne State University, which restored the name and function as a theater. In 2018, WSU announced its decommissioning amid an expansion of the Hilberry Theatre.

The AC Hotel plans were first announced in early 2020. It had been slated to replace the West Elm hotel planned for the site.

Stantec leads the project design. Interior design is by Patrick Thompson Design. The build is managed by Sachse Construction.

Financing is provided by Flagstar Bank, Bank of Ann Arbor, Invest Detroit and Stonehill, a part of Peachtree Group, according to the release.

The hotel manager will be Azul Hospitality, which oversees Roxbury’s two other hospitality projects in the city: Element Detroit at the Metropolitan and Aloft Detroit at the David Whitney.

“Situated at the gateway to Downtown, the hotel is within walking distance of major destinations such as Little Caesars Arena, Orchestra Hall, Wayne State University’s Mike Ilitch School of Business and the Detroit Medical Center,” representatives said Thursday. “The complex will also anchor a series of developments planned for surrounding properties at Mack and Woodward that are being developed by Birmingham-based Professional Property Management.”

The announcement came the same day the iconic Book Tower on Washington Boulevard reopened after a lengthy renovation.

The city has other planned or ongoing hotel projects.

Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown on Lafayette Boulevard recently opened. Corktown's Godfrey Hotel is expected to open this year. Meanwhile, Huntington Place is slated to have an attached hotel. As part of its $1.5 billion investment in the District Detroit, Olympia Development and Related Companies plan two hotels. The Westin Book Cadillac is undergoing $20 million in renovations.