Driver shot at after accident at Detroit gas station, police say

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend on the city's west side that stemmed from an accidental crash.

Surveillance footage investigators released captured a blue Dodge Durango colliding with a black Chevrolet Camaro around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a gas station in the 2900 block of West Warren.

The pair in the Chevy exited and "exchanged words" with the Dodge driver before one of the men returned to their car, retrieved a long gun and pointed it at the victim, police said in a statement.

"The victim fled the location only to be followed by the suspects, and in the area of Grand River and Oakman, one of the suspects fired shots, striking the victim," according to the release.

Police did not release a description of the suspects. The Chevy they were in is believed to have damage on the passenger side from the accident.

The Dodge driver, identified as a 54-year-old man, was treated at the scene for a graze wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.