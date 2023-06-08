Mamas' Caucus on Capitol Hill has roots in Detroit group

Washington ― A growing congressional caucus on Capitol Hill has its eye on working mothers and its roots in a Detroit-based group that advocates for policies that help mothers and families of color.

The Mamas' Caucus, coming up on its one-year anniversary this summer, seeks to "empower" mothers of color by pushing for adoption of policies such as paid family leave, affordable child care, reducing disparities in Black maternal health, and basic needs for women and their families.

The caucus is led by three-term U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, a mother of two who also worked with the group Mothering Justice when she was in the state Legislature, she said. The caucus started with Tlaib as chair and Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Grace Meng of New York and Nikema Williams of Georgia and has since grown to 17 members, including men and lawmakers who aren't parents themselves but who support the "Mamas' Agenda."

"Mothering Justice, they came to me and said we really want a caucus that primarily focuses on mothers," Tlaib said. "They want to be able to have direct access to members of Congress that are working in partnership around these policy issues."

The group is watching closely to see the impact on mothers as pandemic-era emergency aid expires for many around the country, including extra food assistance and automatic re-enrollment in Medicaid, as the cost of raising children continues to grow due to inflation and other factors.

Also on the wish list is some of the social spending ideas from President Joe Biden's original Build Back Better proposal that were never enacted, such as child care subsidies, paid family leave and elder care.

"We know that our government can step up when these issues are a priority," said Danielle Atkinson of Royal Oak, the founder and national executive director of the nonprofit Mothering Justice.

Atkinson offered the example of World War II, when women were needed to build weapons of war, and child care was affordable. A more recent example comes from the CHIPS Act: The Biden administration said earlier this year that computer chip makers seeking a slice of $150 million in subsidies would have to spell out how they plan to provide child care for their employees and construction workers in order to qualify.

"We have eyes on the ground with the Mamas' Caucus, who can flag that, say, this measure is going through — can we insert something here to help? Can we think about it here?" Atkinson said.

"We're on the ground and organizing, and that's just not our role. But we have we have partners now in Congress. ... We're so excited about it because it's not only a statement of, 'We are moms, and we understand the burden of caregiving and breadwinning,' but also, 'We're also here to bring our wisdom to legislation.'"

Mothering Justice, established in 2012 as a leadership development and advocacy organization, has also worked on efforts to raise the minimum wage in Michigan and Florida, and other organizing efforts in Lansing.

Atkinson acknowledged that House Republicans' narrow majority likely limits what the Mamas' Caucus can accomplish in this session of Congress, but she said Mothering Justice will also seek out conversations with Republican lawmakers to advance priorities.

"I was lucky enough to be Rashida's guest President Trump's last State of the Union, and he mentioned something about child care and one Republican woman (member) was clapping," Atkinson recalled.

"They're struggling with that, too, so how do we separate them from this ideology that is not serving them? Nor is it serving anyone in the country to really work on these issues of like meat and potato, dining-room-table issues that are keeping moms up at night?"

The Mamas' Caucus and Mothering Justice recently held an event at the Library of Congress to talk about its agenda and recruit more members of Congress to join. The caucus also partnered with the Democratic Women's Caucus to hear from White House advisers on recent executive orders on child care and the care economy.

Atkinson said part of what Mothering Justice hopes to do is expose lawmakers to mothers, so they can hear from one another and learn from those connections.

"Everything we do is about breaking that isolation that moms are in ... and they're thinking these things are my fault. 'I can't afford child care because it's my fault,' or 'I don't have paid leave because I had the wrong job when I had a kid,'" Atkinson said.

"We're saying you're not alone. Common problems have collective solutions and we can work on them together. That's when we can get the ball moving on changing things."

