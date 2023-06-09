Detroit opens new housing services office amid rising evictions

Detroit ― The city's housing department on Friday launched a new office to help Detroiters facing emergency displacement from their homes to find stable housing.

The Detroit Housing Services office, developed and administered by the Housing and Revitalization Department, will have 88 city employees to provide case management assistance to Detroiters navigating housing availability, which can be a complex process.

It builds off of the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine, a single point of entry for residents in need of housing support, announced last month. The hotline number is (866) 313-2520.

"We are telling the public that there's a new resource through the helpline. Over the next few months, we will be announcing more programs and resources that Detroiters can access through the HelpLine," said David Bowser, associate director of the city housing department. "We have eligibility criteria right through the helpline and the case worker even helps fill out their intake forms for those resources."

The effort has been ongoing since 2016 but on a much smaller scale, only by referrals, Bowser said.

"This is coming at a very good time as the city is experiencing more evictions and housing foreclosures post-pandemic," he said. "Do not wait until you're displaced to call. If you may feel like you're being evicted or have a court case coming up, call. It will direct you to the resources you need to keep you housed. Not just for renters but for homeowners and homebuyers."

The department is already case managing for 400 residents and Bowser believes it could serve up to 800 people at once. Case managers will address the housing need within 120 days and refer the case to nonprofit service providers.

Detroit Housing Services office will provide documentation help, employment assistance, and housing leads for qualified residents. It will also aid Detroiters with collecting vital documentation needed like birth certificates, and identifications so residents can apply for housing. In many instances, Detroiters have lost these items in home fires or the process of being displaced prior. The office will also financially support the cost of moving and assist with finding employment for Detroiters once they've successfully relocated.

The new office is part of Mayor Mike Duggan's $203 million affordable housing plan, backed by Councilwoman At-Large Mary Waters.

Waters said in 2018, 11-month-old Ca'Maya Davis tragically drowned in a flooded Detroit basement after falling through a hole in a house her mother sought shelter in.

"We have a sacred duty to protect our babies. Now mothers in a housing crisis such as Ca'Maya's mother can call the Ca'Maya Davis Family Resource Center and receive what may well be life-saving assistance," said Waters, who sponsored the creation of the resource center to offer Detroiters a one-stop safety net for all housing issues.

The housing services initiative is funded, in part, with $20 million from American Rescue Plan Act, pandemic relief funds.

