Sold out: Detroit News 150th bourbon with Detroit City Distillery sells out in an hour

Detroit ― Within an hour, The Detroit News' celebratory anniversary bourbon, crafted by Detroit City Distillery, sold out online.

Friday morning, 250 bottles of the single barrel specialty bourbon launched at detroitcitydistillery.com and by 8:55 a.m. fans had swiped the inventory.

Detroit City Distillery, founded in the Eastern Market in 2014, produced the bourbon in commemoration of The News' 150th anniversary. A public happy hour party is planned for Friday afternoon at the distillery's tasting room 4-8 p.m. at Eastern Market.

"In under one hour on a Friday morning, fans went out of their way to buy a great bourbon for a great cause," Michael Forsyth, Co-Owner of Detroit City Distillery. "We're feeling great karma with this one and are encouraged by this sell-out. Should we bring it back? We thank each and every one of you for this effort and hope to see you tonight!"

Those who snagged a bottle online that morning can pick theirs up at the shindig starting at 4 p.m. or anytime the distillery is open throughout the week.

The collectible bottles of single batch bourbon, which feature an image of a historic 1933 front page announcing "PROHIBITION OUT" are $150 each, with $100 donated to the Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation and Sparky Anderson's CATCH, a nonprofit benefiting children at Henry Ford Hospitals.

More than $26,000 was raised Friday morning and portions of drinks sold Friday evening at the party will also be set aside for the charities.

The Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation has given more than $2 million in college scholarships to more than 1,000 Michigan high school seniors since 1980 and is sponsoring four interns at The News this summer. The Detroit News is not collecting any profits from the limited bourbon collection.

No purchase is required to attend the free indoor and outdoor party, which will have cocktails made with DCD's award-winning Butcher's Cut Bourbon, nonalcoholic drinks, and food for sale from Detroit restaurants Marrow Provisions and Midnight Temple. The public is invited to mix and mingle with staff members and view Detroit News historic artifacts and photos on display. The Detroit News' blend of Detroit Bold coffee will also be for sale at the party.

"It finishes pretty strong, a lot of cinnamon on the end and extraordinarily smooth bourbon for 100 proof," said Detroit News editorial page editor Nolan Finley.

Detroit City Distillery began production on the historic bottle in February. While their tasting room is on Riopelle St., the bottle was crafted at their Whiskey Factory just a short distance from Maple Street. The Whiskey Factory is the old Goldberg’s Brewing and former Stroh's manufacturing facility.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_