Prosecutors weigh charges in fatal downtown Detroit bus accident

Detroit — As prosecutors review a Detroit Police report about a June 2 fatal accident in which a bus driver killed a 67-year-old woman as she walked across a downtown street, the victim's coworkers say they're still reeling from the loss a week later.

Janice Bauer was struck by the bus while crossing the street at Congress and Griswold at 7:39 a.m., police said. The Detroit Police Fatal Squad wrapped up its investigation into the case and sent a report Thursday to Wayne County Prosecutors, assistant prosecutor Maria Miller said Friday.

Bauer, of Grosse Pointe Park, was a longtime employee of SMART, where she served as the ADA Program Coordinator. Her job was to help people with disabilities secure rides on the regional bus system.

"We are shaken by this tragedy," SMART General Manager Dwight A. Ferrell said in a statement. "She was a true friend to so many on the SMART team. She was a kind and sweet person who loved Detroit. She loved its people. And she loved working in the heart of this great city — so much so that she never missed a day of work, even during the pandemic. Her work ethic and commitment to the people we serve every day was unparalleled."

According to an online obituary, Bauer previously worked for the Archdiocese of Detroit as a secretary before joining the Dickinson Wright law firm as a word processing operator for 22 years. She enjoyed jazz and the Detroit Tigers and was a member of Detroit Historical Society and the Rhythm Section of the Detroit Jazz Fest, the obituary said.

The driver, who has worked for DDOT for 26 years, was taken off the road as city officials investigate the matter, spokesman John Roach said in a statement following the incident.

"The city has also begun a full internal review as to whether the city has the proper internal and labor relations processes in place to prevent accidents involving the city’s bus operators," Roach said. "Mayor Duggan has directed Senior Advisor and Counsel Hassan Beydoun to thoroughly review the city’s practices and make recommendations as any steps that should be taken to prevent tragedies in the future."

Roach referred to the previous statement Friday and declined further comment.

