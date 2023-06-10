Motor City Pride participants praise expansion of state's civil rights laws

Detroit — The vibrant, prismatic tones of the rainbow coated downtown Saturday afternoon — from Hart Plaza to Campus Martius and beyond.

The Motor City Pride Festival returned to the heart of the city to kick off the weekend-long celebration of color amongst the LGBTQ+ community from around the state.

"We drove a long way in our first time ever coming to pride to connect with people who you've never seen in your life, but that you share something fundamental with," Tash Netzley, 24, of St. Louis, Michigan, said. "I've never felt safer in a crowd before."

The statewide jubilee traces its roots back to June 1972 when the first march was held to protest homophobic laws and work for recognition and equality, according to festival's website. A few years later, it expanded to include a picnic after the march and grew into a festival.

Historically, Pride events began as a way to commemorate the uprising by LGBTQ+ communities in June 1969, known as the Stonewall rebellion in New York. The month now features events that celebrate and honor the LGBTQ+ rights movement.

Michigan's largest pride celebration — organizers said more than 50,000 people attend throughout the weekend — came three months after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer codified legislation that added sexual orientation and gender identity protections to the state's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which prevents against discrimination related to employment, housing and public accommodations.

The policy welded and echoed what the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in July, that the state's protections against discrimination based on sex include protections for gay and transgender individuals.

"It's cool to see that Michigan is providing a safe space where (those protections) are being secured by the law," Netzley said. "Because we're an at-will state, there's all kinds of discrimination that get swept under the rug. ... Hopefully this will create a more positive atmosphere of acceptance and protection; it's one more step in the right direction."

The bill to expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights passed the Senate 23-15 in March with three Republicans joining the 20 Democrats in support.

One of the Republicans who voted against it, Sen. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, said the bill was an attempt to enforce one "belief system" on everyone in Michigan. Albert said the proposal could force religious organizations to hire people who have stances that are contrary to the groups'.

Attempts to contact Albert for comment on Saturday were unsuccessful.

The Michigan Catholic Conference has also argued the current bill would lead to discrimination against people of faith and force religious organizations into lengthy litigation.

While some attendees voiced their appreciation for the progress made regarding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act expansion, their focus has since shifted on securing health care for all members of Michigan's LGBTQ+ community, especially for transgendered persons.

"Health care is my biggest concern. ... It's endangered and that's really scary, especially for younger kids who seek gender-affirming care," DJ Jones, 23, of Detroit said. "Every deserves health care; I don't care who you are."

This year's celebration, additionally, has raised concern as anti-drag queen laws loom around the country. Some local drag queens hope lawmakers send more bills to governor to codify their protection as well.

"The governor has been a huge supporter of drag queens," drag queen performer Victoria Sanchez, 43, of Detroit said. "I think she's done her best to protect the LGBTQ+ community, and we are truly blessed to have a governor that has our back."

Sanchez, the 2016 Miss Motor City Pride, argued that drag is not a crime and shouldn't be treated as such, in places like Tennessee who recently placed strict limits on cabaret shows. She said drag has been around cultures for centuries, but only now is there pushback — from those within and outside the LGBTQ+ community, as drag queens become more visible and mainstream.

"Within the community, you have one side that for it and other against it. I would like to see the community meet in the middle, like you see here today," Sanchez said. "I am, however, learning about a lot of allies that have our back and that warms my heart; they see what we do as love and not hate."

