'Amazing vibes,' empowerment on display at Motor City Pride Parade

The Detroit News

Detroit ― "Happy Pride!" said marchers and allies Sunday afternoon as they cheered on the Motor City Pride Parade, part of Michigan's largest two-day LGBT festival.

Participants wore rainbow skirts and socks, decorated floats with multi-colored flags and balloons.

Griswold and Fort streets were filled with lollipops, candies, rainbow flags and brightly colored confetti that marchers left behind during their sojourn to Hart Plaza where the Motor City Pride festival takes place.

Destiny Wright, 18, purchased a black flag with red hearts that said to "replace love with hate." She bought it after the parade to walk down Griswold Street with her friends.

"I love how unique everybody can be just being themselves," she said. Wright of Detroit described the parade as having "amazing vibes" and said it was wonderful to see organizations advocate for suicide prevention and LGBT homeless children.

Marchers passed out flags and candies to watchers like Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and his family, who waved as marchers went by on Jefferson Avenue. The parade also saw the Pistons mascot give out merchandise and perform, as well as live bands, dancers, baton performances and various costumes.

Motor City Pride, which draws about 50,000 participants from neighboring states and Canada, continued for its second day Sunday when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order forming the state's first LGBTQ+ commission.

Shortly after, motorcycle riders drove down Griswold street followed by several marchers and drivers who represented organizations like The Library Network, LGBTQ Suicide Prevention, MiGen, and more.

Parade participants met with some opposition when a few walkers held signs like "Repent and Turn to Jesus or Burn," and other Christian-related messages. Members of the crowd booed as they walked by and attempted to surround them with LGBTQ+ flags.

Diane Ebelint, 54, who went to the parade to watch her daughter Julianna Ebelint, 25, perform in it said most people ignored the protesters but they are the reason the LGBTQ+ community needs to "stand up for each other and show each other support."

Otherwise her response to being at the parade for the first time: "I loved it. ... It was incredible. ... I'm coming back."

Julianna Ebelint who marched with the performance group from Belleville for the second time at the June parade said it was "fantastic and light."

"It just feels like a party even when you're just standing back there waiting (to march)," Julianna Ebelint said.

The festival at Hart Plaza is open until 7 p.m. Sunday and includes a live DJ, over 160 vendors, entertainment, and family fun activities all for $5. Children under 12 are free to attend.

Motor City Pride Detroit organizers said in a release that the festival is "designed for open-ended appeal to our diverse community.

"There is something truly energizing, exciting, empowering about holding Motor City Pride at such a prominent location as Hart Plaza because it solidifies the notion of LGBT people as contributing members of a our larger community," the release said.