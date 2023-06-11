Detroit police seek two men who allegedly attacked officer; $5,000 reward offered

The Detroit News

Detroit police are looking for two men who allegedly attacked an officer and tried to take the officer's gun Saturday afternoon.

The officer, who was off duty but in full uniform, was assaulted at about 5:30 p.m. in the 18100 block of Joy Road, police said in a tweet.

The suspects tried to steal the officer’s gun, but the officer was able to recover it and did not fire a shot because people were nearby, police said.

The suspects fled on foot and are considered armed and dangerous. Police ask those with any information about the incident to call 313-596-6110 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://detroitrewards.tv for a possible $5,000 reward.