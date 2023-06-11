Motown Roller Club celebrates 5 years rollin' on the Detroit Riverfront

The Motown Roller Club is back for their fifth summer of "rolling on the river." Every first Tuesday of the month through September, the club hosts a group roller-skate t, from 6-9 p.m. at Robert C. Valade Park, located at 2670 Atwater St. in Detroit. (In July, the group meets July 11 instead of July 4.)

The first hour of the event offers a free class in basic skating skills for participants who may never have skated on concrete before. At 7 p.m., the group rollout begins, and the skaters spend two hours exploring different areas along the Riverfront including Mt. Elliott Park and the Dequindre Cut.

Nolan Edwards, the founder of the Motown Roller Club, began hosting the meetups independently in 2019 before establishing a partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy in 2022.

He said each meetup attracts around 75-100 roller-skaters, a sizable increase since the first group skate in 2019.

Edwards attributes the growth of the event to social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok and word-of-mouth in Detroit's well-established skating community. "From the first year until now, the internet's sudden love for roller skating has been able to help us grow and flourish like we have," Edwards said.

At Tuesday's meetup, with sounds by local DJ E.N.T and views courtesy of the riverfront, participants took turns showing off their tricks while singing out loud and sharing moments of laughter ahead of the 7 p.m. rollout.

"I come as often as I can," said Gavin Pollard-Bey, a Battle Creek native who came to the June 6 meetup and said he skates on the riverfront daily. "I like the community, seeing the different skate styles and the energy the event provides," he said.

Sherry Gershon, a first-time participant who was invited by her friend, took advantage of the riverfront as the backdrop for a group photo.

"I'm looking forward to meeting others and having a good time," she said.

Some participants just attended the free skate lesson, and they had plenty of options to keep them entertained afterward: Valade Park features a 3,600-square-foot building with an open-air bar as well as a sandy beach with a volleyball net, children's musical garden, and patio where local food truck vendors park daily.

Addison Mauck, public spaces manager for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, said the Roller Club meetups are a great way to see the Riverwalk.

"Our motto is 'Bring Everybody,' and Motown Roller Club is a great example of that," Mauck said. "We're so excited to be partnering with them and welcome them down here to show people the Riverwalk as a way you can explore on roller-skates or on any other form of wheels." The Motown Roller Club meetups are free, but bring your own skates, as skate rentals aren't available. Everyone, regardless of age or experience level, is encouraged to participate.

For information about Motown Roller Club, visit https://motownrollerclub.com; follow them on Instagram @motownrollerclub.

Mthompson2@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mackenziethomp