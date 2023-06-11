Q&A: Dave Wait talks Motor City Pride and festival's history in Detroit

Samin Hassan

Motor City Pride Festival and Parade is Michigan's largest pride celebration. Held in Detroit's Hart Plaza, the celebration draws more than 55,000 people to honor the LGBTQ community and encourage equality for all individuals. At the head of this organization is Dave Wait, chairperson of Motor City Pride.

After Equality Michigan stepped down as the organization that headed previous Detroit pride festivals in 2017, Motor City Pride was founded as its own nonprofit organization. Wait then stepped into the role as chairperson in hopes of fostering pride in and respect for the LGBTQ community.

He talked with The Detroit News about the history of Motor City Pride in Detroit, the missions of the organization, and the ways that people can get involved, either through volunteering or supporting other LGBTQ+ organizations.

Sunday's parade kicks off at noon; the festival runs from 12:30 p.m.-7 p.m.

Questions and responses have been edited for clarity.

Question: What is your role and how long have you been working for Motor City Pride?

Answer: I've been working with Motor City Pride for 21 years. I'm the chairperson of the festival. It's an all-volunteer organization. So, we do this as a labor of love for the community. I started out as a volunteer who worked a four-hour shift 21 years ago, and I've been getting a little bit more involved over the course of a number of years and then became chairperson.

Q: (The Motor City Pride) website details a long and important history of pride within the U.S. but also the way that pride has been celebrated within our communities in Michigan and Detroit. Do you think you could briefly walk us through the history behind Motor City Pride in Detroit?

A: In the beginning, which was 51 years ago, the first Pride March was held and was really held as a protest in downtown Detroit.

After a couple of years, they did a picnic after the march. And then it kind of went through various stages of being moved to different universities who posed it in different ways... to get them to grow larger. And so, it kind of kept growing.

There were different groups who operated the festival. Most recently, it was put on by Triangle Foundation that became Equality Michigan. They moved it from a parking structure and Royal Oak to the streets of Ferndale to give it a chance to grow and be a bit more visible.

And then as we decided we wanted to have it grow even more; we moved it to downtown Detroit... 12 years ago. And now it's probably been about five years (that) Equality Michigan spun Motor City Pride off into its own organization.

Q: Now you guys have almost 50,000 attendees coming each year. ... And with that, do you feel that the Detroit community has been receptive to your festivals? And are you currently facing any backlash or have in the past?

A: I feel that all of southeastern Michigan is very receptive to the festival. And it's pretty obvious the way that it has been growing over the years, both in terms of attendees, of vendors at the festival, and sponsors. The number of companies who are supporting our mission and what we do just keeps growing each year.

Q: With the current political climate and history of hate crimes against the community ... what safety measures will be in place to protect all those who are coming and celebrating this weekend?

A: We work with various law enforcement agencies to monitor what's happening out on the internet, what people are saying, through those areas. And fortunately, we haven't seen anything direct for here in Michigan. But we are always vigilant about what we're doing and looking at.

We work closely with the Detroit Police Department, so they can be our eyes and ears around the festival and help with safety during the parade and the march.

And then we have security, a private company, that we bring in to help inside the festival to monitor and help get people into the festival. We're really glad to be partnering with Prostar, the security company that also does other events like... the Grand Prix and Rocket Mortgage Classic that's coming up. So, they're really in tune with the security needs of people in southeastern Michigan and the city of Detroit.

Q: (Motor City Pride) outlines some important missions of this organization that speak to a greater importance of awareness to queer pride and joy and inclusivity. What are ... your hopes for the people attending your festivals? And how do you hope to carry out these missions of your organization this weekend?

A: We at the festival have three main purposes or pillars that we'd like to look at. The first one is celebrating. We've made some great strides here in the state of Michigan. With the recent amendments, the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act that the legislature has done, and what the governor signed earlier this year, provides protections. So, we're celebrating that, but we know we also have a ways to go ... to get rid of bigotry and hatred.

The next pillar is advocacy to help open hearts and minds and get more people to understand the community and support there.

And the third pillar is to help people connect with one another, whether it's with other individuals, if it's with nonprofit organizations to see what they can get involved with, or get resources from local businesses.

Q: Just tying back into the idea of connection … Detroit is a very diverse community. We have so many different intersecting communities of race and religion, among other (identities) within our community. So how has this festival or how can it in the future, embrace that and include people of all intersecting communities?

A: Some festivals might have a separate Latin stage or, maybe a hip-hop stage. We like to have our music rotate around the plaza. So, people aren't just sitting in one group, but seeing a lot of different offerings, being exposed to all acts and entertainment.

Q: For people who are interested in getting involved in the organization, what are some ways?

A: The best way is to start out as a volunteer. We're looking for people, we have a few shifts left to volunteer with welcoming people to the festival, at our hospitality area, as parade marshals to make sure the parade keeps moving along. We are looking for volunteers to work in the beverage area. So that's a good way to start. And then from there, we get together with the volunteers, probably in July to thank them and to see who might be interested in getting more involved in the future to help with the planning and the execution of the festival.

Q: Anything else you feel is important to speak on about your mission at Motor City Pride?

A: I am on the (Inner Pride) International Board (of Lesbian and Gay Pride Coordinators), and I hear of the atrocities that happen around the globe. So, with Motor City Pride, we send some contributions to help the small prides in developing countries. Also (I work) with the United States Association of Prides. Here in the United States, there are laws that have been passed in a number of states. And I heard today that Louisiana is the most recent state that has passed the anti-drag and anti-education laws, that's really going to make it hard for people to come out to be their true authentic selves. … We're very fortunate in Michigan with the supportive climate that we have.