Detroit police search for white Kia Sorrento involved in hit-and-run

Detroit ― Police are searching for a white Kia Sorrento with an Alabama license plate believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning.

Detroit police tweeted Sunday afternoon that they believe the hit-and-run took place at 3:40 a.m. on 7 Mile Road and Hoover Street.

The victim was described as a man in his 40s, according to police. No other information or his name was released.

The vehicle has a Alabama license plate ,47AWY72.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Detroit Rewards TV or 1-800-Speak-Up.

