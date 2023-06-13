Biden administration immigration officials to visit Detroit this week

Washington — Biden administration officials will host a series of meetings in Detroit and Dearborn this week to discuss policies to support new immigrants.

The visit from Tuesday through Thursday aims to "highlight the administration’s ongoing commitment and partnership with state and local stakeholders to support the successful welcome and integration of New Americans," according to the White House, which it defined as "lawfully present immigrants and refugees."

The three officials — Deputy Assistant to the President for Immigration Betsy Lawrence, Chief of Staff for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Felicia Escobar Carrillo, and USCIS Chief of the Office of Citizenship, Partnership, and Engagement Eva Millona — plan to meet with local business and community leaders, advocacy groups, nonprofits and local officials, the White House said.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will join a meeting on Wednesday, though White House officials declined to cite other specific individuals who will participate. They will not meet with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The visit is part of the Task Force on New Americans, which President Joe Biden created by executive order in February 2021 to coordinate implementation of policies to support immigrants.

White House officials said they will be seeking input on policies to help immigrants, such as employment assistance, language learning, health programs and financial education.

