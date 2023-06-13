Civil rights, other leaders to be honored at Detroit NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund dinner

A longtime civil rights leader who served alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and a rising Democratic leader from Georgia will be among the honorees at the NAACP Detroit branch's Fight for Freedom Fund dinner when it returns June 25 for its annual gathering at Huntington Place.

Former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young, 91, one of the last surviving lieutenants of King, will be honored along with U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, who will be the keynote speaker at the dinner on Sunday. Other awardees will include Michigan Supreme Court Justice Kyra Harris Bolden; Michigan Sen. Stephanie Change, D-Detroit; Erin Keith, managing policy counsel for the Detroit Justice Center; Ken Nixon, president of Organization of Exonerees; and renowned rapper Doug E. Fresh, who will be honored for his contributions to rap music as its marks 50 years this year.

"Detroit will be the scene to remind the nation of the need to maintain our vigilance and commitment to freedom, justice and equity," said Rev. Wendell Anthony, Detroit Branch NAACP president, during a Tuesday press conference at the group's headquarters.

For 68 years, the Fight For Freedom Fund dinner has ushered in voices of some of the most renowned civil rights, faith and elected officials not just in Michigan, but from around the nation.

Previous speakers have included Thurgood Marshall, the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice; U.S. Secretaries of State Gen. Colin Powell and Hillary Clinton; Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi; Reverends Jeremiah Wright and Jesse L. Jackson Sr.; and former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden; and more.

This year, Young will receive the James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award. He was an early leader in the civil rights movement, serving as executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He also was a close confidant to Martin Luther King.

Warnock, meanwhile, will receive the Presidents Speaker Award for his service as a minister as well as his tenure as the first African American Senator from the state of Georgia.

"As you can see, this is a lineup of awardees to remember," Anthony said. "Each one has established a pathway that leaves impact, sets a direction for others to follow and is indeed worthy of our sincere recognition.

As part of this year's festivities, the NAACP Detroit branch also will unveil a statue of King in Hart Plaza and host the 60th Commemorative Freedom Walk from Woodward Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

Anthony, who has been pastor of Detroit’s Fellowship Chapel since 1987, said the statue of King is in recognition of his visit to Detroit to deliver the precursor of his "I Have a Dream" speech in then-Cobo Arena. Anthony said the statue will serve as a "lingering, long-lasting and eternal memory" of the civil rights leader.

Rochelle Riley, director of Detroit's Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, recalled King’s nearly thirty-minute speech in Detroit, saying it was the first time he’d delivered it before a major audience, two months before it’s March on Washington debut in August.

“Detroit is forever apart of the evolution of the 'I Have a Dream' speech,” Riley said. “We were apart of making that history.”

The four-day, weekend-long Fight for Freedom Fund extravaganza kicks off on June 22 with the Freedom Walk Summit at Wayne County Community College District - Northwest Campus from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presenters will include professors Kimberlé Crenshawn and Michael Eric Dyson, along with author Ayanna Gregory.

Tickets for the Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner are available for purchase. More information on events can be found here.

