Detroit man gets 5-15 years for torturing ex's dog, filming it

A Detroit man was sentenced Monday to 5-15 years in prison for torturing his ex-girlfriend's dog last summer and recording it, officials said.

Julius Holley, 56, was accused of torturing a small dog in July 2022 to harass his ex-girlfriend, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office and court records. Authorities charged Holley in November 2022.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Holley pleaded guilty in May to a count of first-degree animal torture with a habitual 4th offender sentence enhancement. First-degree animal torture is usually a 10-year felony.

He must also pay restitution and is banned from owning or possessing any animal and forbidden to have any contact with the victim, officials said.

In exchange for his plea, authorities dropped charges of second-degree home invasion, a 15-year felony; larceny in a building, a four-year felony; and stalking, a one-year misdemeanor.

Nessel said Holley has a history of violence against multiple women, including convictions for criminal sexual conduct and domestic violence dating back to 1992.

"The victims in this case can rest assured knowing society is being protected from this defendant’s abuse," Nessel said in a statement.

Police said Holley broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and seized her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog as well as other items. He then sent the woman videos of him beating and torturing the dog. He then left the woman's pet in a bucket next to a house where it was later rescued by staff with The Michigan Humane. Nessel said the dog now is doing well.

After the case grabbed headlines, Holley fled Michigan, the attorney general said. He was extradited from Ohio in late 2022 and has remained in custody since.

