Driver of bus that killed woman in downtown Detroit crash charged

The driver of a bus that struck and killed a 67-year-old woman crossing a downtown Detroit street earlier this month has been charged, officials said Wednesday.

Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Detroit, a bus driver for the Detroit Department of Transportation, has been charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with a moving violation causing death, it said. If convicted of the misdemeanor charge, she faces up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $2,000 or both.

Johnson is expected to be formally arraigned on the charge in court later Wednesday.

The charges stem from the fatal crash between the bus Johnson was operating and Janice Bauer, 67, of Grosse Pointe Park, a pedestrian in downtown Detroit earlier this month.

Police said Bauer was struck by the bus while crossing the street at Congress and Griswold at 7:39 a.m. on June 2, 2023.

According to investigators, Bauer was walking westbound on Congress and was hit while in the crosswalk at Griswold. The bus struck the woman while making a left turn to head south on Griswold.

Bauer was a longtime employee of the SMART regional bus system, where she served as the ADA Program Coordinator. Her job was to help people with disabilities secure rides on SMART's buses.

Last week, city officials said Johnson, who has worked for DDOT for 26 years, was taken off the road as they investigate the matter.

"This case is tragic on every level," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant, Geraldine Johnson, literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death."

