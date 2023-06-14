Officials probe cause of house fire that killed woman in her 90s

Detroit ― Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire Wednesday morning that claimed the life of a woman in her mid-90s, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

Firefighters received reports of the blaze just before 3 a.m. in the 18000 block of Orleans Street on the city's east side, where they reported sights of smoke and flames upon arriving, according to Fire Chief James Harris.

Harris said upon entering the home, officials acquired the woman and administered CPR after removing her from the home. Firefighters were able to get in without delay, though Harris could not confirm whether there were bars on the windows or doors.

The woman died while being transported to the hospital.

The cause of the blaze is unknown, officials said. No further details were available.

