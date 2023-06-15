GoFundMe started to raise $20,000 reward for tips in Detroit neurosurgeon's slaying

Family and friends of a neurosurgeon found murdered in his Detroit home in April have started a GoFundMe page to raise a $20,000 reward for tips leading to his killer.

Devon Hoover, 53, was found April 23 in his Boston-Edison home after officers were called to conduct a wellness check. His body was found wrapped in a blanket and shoved into an upstairs crawlspace at the home, located in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard.

The online fundraising campaign was created Tuesday, according to the page. It said the page was created by Hoover's two sisters and two friends.

"The family and friends of Devon want to help bring justice by raising a $20,000 reward for the first person who comes forward to the Detroit police or Crimestoppers with a tip leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect in this murder case," the page said.

As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised $6,445 of its $20,000 goal.

The effort comes about a month after authorities announced they were offering a $1,000 reward for tips in Hoover's slaying.

Also last month, The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled Hoover's death was a homicide and said he had been shot in the head multiple times.

Police had arrested a person of interest in connection with Hoover's murder, but released him.

Hoover was a neurosurgeon at Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit and lived alone.

