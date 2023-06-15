State police seize guns, body armor, $82K in Detroit raid

State police seized drugs, guns, body armor and $82,000 in cash after a traffic stop this week that led to a raid on a house in Detroit, officials said.

Police said they executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday and found two handguns — one of which was reported stolen — an AR rifle with a missing serial number missing and an AK-47 pistol. They also found body armor, ammunition, and the money. The location of the home wasn't disclosed.

Troopers arrested a suspect who was taken to the Detroit Detention Center to await charges.

Before the raid, a trooper had conducted a traffic stop and confiscated a large amount of cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone and suboxone, they said.

