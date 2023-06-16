Detroit bus driver who killed pedestrian downtown fired

Detroit — A bus driver who was involved in eight crashes during her 26-year career, including a June 2 fatality downtown, has been fired, a Detroit Department of Transportation official said Friday.

Geraldine Johnson, 59, of Detroit, was charged Wednesday with a moving violation causing death, a misdemeanor, after running down pedestrian Janice Bauer, 67, of Grosse Pointe Park. Bauer was hit while crossing the street at Congress and Griswold.

DDOT Director of Transit Mikel Oglesby released a statement Friday announcing Johnson's firing.

"Since this terrible accident occurred two weeks ago, we have been engaged in a full review of Ms. Johnson's record and of all related departmental policies and procedures," Oglesby said. "Once that review is completed, we will be better positioned to respond to questions about her driving and employment history with DDOT. Following the accident, Ms. Johnson was terminated."

If convicted, Johnson faces up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $2,000, or both.

During Johnson's arraignment, 36th District Court Magistrate Dawn White said the defendant had been involved in eight crashes involving her personal vehicle or a bus. Among Johnson's previous incidents was a 2015 fatality, said White, who called Johnson's driving record "quite troubling."

Johnson was in at least one crash a year — either while driving a bus or her personal vehicle — since 2018, White said, although an assistant prosecutor said not all the crashes had been Johnson's fault.

White set a $100,000 personal bond for Johnson during her arraignment and banned her from driving.

Bauer was a longtime employee of the SMART regional bus system, where she served as the ADA Program Coordinator, helping people with disabilities secure rides on SMART's buses.

"This case is tragic on every level," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement when the charges were filed against Johnson. "Janice Bauer lost her life. The alleged facts are that defendant, Geraldine Johnson, literally ran her over with the city bus she was driving and caused her death."

