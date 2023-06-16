Detroit mom successfully helps police negotiate with barricaded son

Detroit ― A barricaded suspect situation was quickly resolved Friday with the help of the suspect's mother, city police said.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Ian Severy said the incident began around 4:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Hartwell Street on the city's west side.

Officers from the Detroit Police Department 2nd Precinct recognized a vehicle that had been used in several violent crimes on the city's west side, including armed robberies and drive-by shootings.

When officers attempted to apprehend the people inside the vehicle, there was a brief foot chase where two people were detained and a third fled inside a house on Hartwell, Severy said.

"In an abundance of caution, our barricaded subject protocols were enacted, which includes our special response team, crisis negotiating team and some other agencies. As we were at the scene, the subject's mother arrived and successfully helped us negotiate this. It couldn't have gone any better."

The son surrendered within the hour and three men were apprehended. Other details were not released Friday.

