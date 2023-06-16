Detroit woman accused of firing shots after hit-and-run charged

A 28-year-old woman from Detroit has been charged in connection with a 2022 hit-and-run crash, authorities announced Friday.

Anecia Monae Autrey was arraigned in the 36th District Court on charges including carrying concealed weapons, assault with a dangerous weapon and felony firearm.

Her bond was set at $15,000.

The charges stem from an incident reported the evening of Oct. 4.

Michigan State Police's Detroit Regional Communications Center were alerted to a hit-and-run in which a man said his car was rear-ended with minor damage on westbound Interstate 94 near the I-75 southbound ramp.

The other driver, identified as Autrey, fled the scene; the man followed her vehicle and snapped a photo of the license plate, state police reported.

He caught up enough to pull alongside the woman and started to yell to her to pull over when she pulled out a gun and fired once, striking the front passenger side door, according to MSP.

The man then fled the scene. No one was injured in the incident, police said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor authorized the charges against Autrey.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 23, followed by another hearing on June 29.

“This is just another example of someone using a illegal gun in order to settle a dispute,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw, public information officer for the MSP Second District. “We were lucky that no one was hurt in this incident. There is absolutely no reason to shoot at someone after something as minor as a traffic crash.”

In October 2019, Autrey was sentenced to three years in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. She was released the same month as the I-94 incident, records show.

srahal@detroitnews.com