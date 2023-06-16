State police investigating shooting on Southfield Fwy. in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in which eight shots were allegedly fired at a car on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, officials said.

No one was injured, they said.

Troopers were called at about 10:25 p.m. Thursday to a location on the northbound Southfield Freeway at Intestate 96 in Detroit for a report of a shooting.

They arrived and found a 2012 BMW with bulletholes in a window and trunk lid.

The victim told police that a maroon or red SUV pulled up alongside his vehicle and began shooting. He said the SUV then sped north on the Southfield Freeway.

Investigators said they checked the Detroit Police Department's ShotSpotter aerial surveillance system and learned that eight gunshots had been fired on the freeway between Schoolcraft Road and I-96.

Police closed the freeway to sweep for evidence and found five pistol casings.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police tip line at (855) MICH-TIP or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

