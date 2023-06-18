Driver in custody after boy fatally struck by car

An 8-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car on Detroit’s west side Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the boy was crossing the street when a 19-year-old woman hit him while driving a Ford Taurus around 2 p.m. Saturday in the area of Fielding and Belton streets.

The boy’s father took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have the 19-year-old woman in custody. Police did not identify the driver or the victim.

