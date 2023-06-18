Metro Detroiters celebrate at Juneteenth Freedom Fest in Eastern Market

Detroit― Shoppers walked Eastern Market Sunday afternoon to support Black-owned small businesses and celebrate Juneteenth.

The Juneteenth Freedom Fest, held on Father's Day, saw families dance, play, eat, and shop in commemoration of the day African Americans were liberated from slavery.

Although the Emancipation Proclamation was in effect after January 1, 1863, many slave owners withheld the information from enslaved people, keeping them enslaved after the announcement through one more harvest season.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of the Civil War and the end of slavery, making Juneteenth a symbolic date representing African American freedom.

Many Detroiters heard about the Freedom Fest and came to partake in the festivities.

Karyn and Will Hatcher of Sterling Heights sampled a beverage from Paradise Natural Foods, a plant-based catering business.

The couple came to Eastern Market to sell Will Hatcher's album, "Slavery in America," and also support other small businesses. Will Hatcher, 81, and Karyn Hatcher, 58, sold the album at another Juneteenth celebration in Mt. Clemons Saturday.

The album's message: "It's the history about how we (African Americans) come here and that's what the young people need to know," he said.

"We're just trying to make this known and make history live on and not die away," said Karyn Hatcher, whose also a home-care provider.

Ethelyn Kennedy of Detroit bought a Juneteenth celebratory shirt for her and her sister Leila Kennedy. They said the celebration is important because many people don't know the importance of the holiday. The sisters planned to continue shopping and will look for upcoming Juneteenth celebrations.

According to the Congressional Research Service, Texans started celebrating Juneteenth in 1866 with community-centric events, such as parades, cookouts, prayer gatherings, historical and cultural readings, and musical performances. Over time, as families emigrated from Texas to other parts of the United States, they carried Juneteenth celebrations with them.

On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth officially became a Texas state holiday. Since then, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have also commemorated or recognized the day.

The Freedom Fest at Eastern Market lasts until 6 p.m. Sunday and includes a "kids zone" with a video game truck, Detroit Pistons basketball court, bounce houses, a DPSCD Reading Tent, a DCFC Soccer field and more.

In addition to live music there was also a Dad Cook-Off Competition and honorary awards given to "Cool Dads" to recognize Black fatherhood on Father's Day.

Pleas Lofton of Detroit, 68, enjoyed trying drinks from a small business, seeing a variety of jewelry & creams, and planned to try some vegan macaroni and cheese.

Many shoppers like Felicia Sturdivant purchased shirts that said "Minding Black Owned Businesses." Sturdivant, 56, said it's important "for African Americans to have a place to go and shop... something to support each other."

Rhonda Harris, 54, enjoyed the "Grown Zone," at the Freedom Fest the most because it has shade, seating, and alcoholic beverages for the "grown and sexy," she said. She danced to the live band and was excited that she found a mustard-colored dress from a small business at the fest.

"I love supporting black businesses especially when they have good products," she said, adding that she is a loyal customer to many small businesses because of their customer service.

Some vendors were selling candles, purses, shoes, eyelashes, food & desserts, perfume, hair care products and more.

Harris wore African-themed earrings and said it was beautiful that the event brought people together.

"I don't see race really until somebody makes me see race, but to me, it's a beautiful event for Blacks, but for every color," Harris of Detroit said.

