Man, 50, fatally shot in Detroit

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot on Detroit's west side Friday night.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m., the 50-year-old male was walking when unknown suspects fired shots that hit the victim on the 13300 block of Wilfred Street.

The man was transported to a local hospital by medics where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the victim and did not give further information about the ongoing investigation.

