Police investigate why toddlers found wandering alone on Detroit's west side
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit police are investigating why two toddler boys were found wandering alone on the city's west side before a parent was found.
A Good Samaritan took the boys, named AJ and Roman, to the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after they were found walking by themselves in the area of Dexter Avenue and Sturtevant Street, officials said.
Investigators said AJ is about two-years-old, about 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds. They said Roman is about three-years-old, 3 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds.
Police alerted the media around 1:40 p.m. that a parent had been located but the investigation was ongoing.
