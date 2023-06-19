Police investigate why toddlers found wandering alone on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are investigating why two toddler boys were found wandering alone on the city's west side before a parent was found.

A Good Samaritan took the boys, named AJ and Roman, to the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at about 11:30 a.m. Monday after they were found walking by themselves in the area of Dexter Avenue and Sturtevant Street, officials said.

Investigators said AJ is about two-years-old, about 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds. They said Roman is about three-years-old, 3 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 30 pounds.

Police alerted the media around 1:40 p.m. that a parent had been located but the investigation was ongoing.

