Four teens shot on Detroit's westside, two in critical condition

Four teenagers were shot on Detroit's westside Sunday night, leaving two in critical condition.

According to police, the shootings happened around 10 p.m. on the 12300 block of Roselawn Street. Four teens ― two males and two females ― were shot. Two are in critical condition and two are in serious condition.

Police did not identify the victims, their specific ages or the circumstances leading to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Detroit police and local law enforcement officials have ramped up efforts to cut down on violence in the city, especially downtown, as summer arrives. In late May, police, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Detroit and other authorities unveiled the "One Detroit" initiative to focus on four crime "hot spots" in the city, starting Memorial Day weekend.

Under the strategy, people arrested in those hot spots for violent crimes or firearm violations will be prosecuted in the federal system, which U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said often carries harsher penalties. FBI agents will accompany Detroit officers to crimes, she said.

mjohnson@detroitnews.com