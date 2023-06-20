Police make arrests in 2 gas station incidents, including clerk set afire with blowtorch

Detroit — Police on Tuesday announced arrests in two unrelated incidents involving incendiary devices used in city gas stations — an argument that allegedly ended with a man setting a Sunoco clerk on fire with a blowtorch, and a suspect who is accused of trying to ignite an SUV full of explosives at a downtown Speedway station.

Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference Tuesday that investigators found no connection between the two incidents that happened within 12 hours of each other.

During the press briefing, White showed surveillance video of an incident 2:51 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Sunoco station in the 19300 block of 7 Mile near Evergreen. The clip shows a man pouring what White said was gasoline on the floor before igniting it with a blowtorch.

"The part we're not showing you is the victim who was set on fire," White said. "I decided that would not be appropriate. ... The employee is expected to survive from his injuries."

Detroit police arson investigators arrested the suspect, White said.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday night, officers and the DPD Bomb Squad were called to the Speedway station at I-375 and Jefferson, after White said a man pulled up "in a vehicle that was filled with accelerants. He attempted to light it on fire once, and then a second time. Had it gone up, we'd be having a very different discussion."

White said officers arrested the suspect, who said "is someone who is dealing with major emotional issues."

The chief said investigators looked into whether the two cases were linked.

"There was absolutely no connection," he said. "That's the first thing we looked at, because it's so unusual to have cases like this back-to-back. I wanted to make sure this wasn't a target against gas stations, or a hate crime against Juneteenth, or anything like that. We always look at every possibility. But there was no connection."

