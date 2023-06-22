Detroit fire officials probe cause of 5-story apartment fire

Detroit ― Officials are investigating the cause of a massive fire that engulfed a vacant, five-story apartment building Thursday morning on the city's west side.

Just before 5 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the apartment building at Dexter Avenue and Cortland Street, a half mile south of West Davison Street, where they reported elevated flames that towered the complex, upon arriving, Detroit Fire Chief James Harris said. Just before 8 a.m., he said crews were still extinguishing the complex's hotspots. There were no injuries.

"Upon arrival, there were flames everywhere — from the basement to the roof — so we took a defensive posture, meaning we didn't go in because we didn't want to get any firefighters hurt," Harris said. "But no civilians were hurt and no occupied dwellings in the area were damaged, so we're gonna call it a success."

Harris said the three-hour blaze was declared a third alarm, which requires more manpower to combat the flames. He said there were nearly 20 firetrucks and 60 firefighters and medics on the scene.

Officials are investigating the cause of the blaze, White said. No details were available.

