Detroit man charged with torching his car at Speedway gas station

A 57-year-old man has been charged in connection with torching his car this week at a downtown Detroit gas station, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Jessie Tom Day has been arraigned through 36th District Court on possessing or manufacturing an explosive device with intent and two counts of fourth-degree arson.

Magistrate Laura Echartea set bond at $1 million. A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for Monday.

The incident was reported around 6:33 p.m. Monday at a Speedway in the 710 block of East Jefferson Avenue.

Investigators allege Day drove there "with a large number of explosive materials in his vehicle," the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. "It is alleged that the defendant set the interior of his vehicle on fire before fleeing the scene."

Around 7:20 p.m., the Detroit man returned and set the car's exterior ablaze before fleeing again, according to the release.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to his arrest the same day.

“I cannot even begin to imagine how much loss of life and property that could have occurred," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "We are very fortunate that the explosive materials found at the gas station did not explode. Detroit firefighters might still have been fighting this fire."