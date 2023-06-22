Michigan Science Center awarded $800K NASA grant for STEM programs

Detroit — The Michigan Science Center has been awarded a $800,000 grant from NASA to boost its education efforts for kids in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM.

The science center — located on East Warren Avenue and John R. Street on Detroit's east side — said over a three-year period, the nearly $800,000 grant will advance STEM topics, including aeronautics, Earth science and human space exploration, the nonprofit organization said. The grant is part of NASA's Teams Engaging Affiliated Museums and Informal Institutions, or TEAM II, efforts.

“We are delighted to be one of the recipients of the NASA TEAM II grant, said Christian Greer, Ed.D., Michigan Science Center's president and CEO, in a statement. "This funding will enable us to bring the wonders of space science closer to our community and ignite a passion for STEM education among Michigan's youth."

In total, NASA's TEAM II program is awarding more than $3.8 million to 21 museums, science centers and other informal education institutions across the nation, according to a news release. The grants are aimed at broadening student participation in STEM.

Selected projects are funded through NASA’s Next Generation STEM program, which supports kindergarten to 12th-grade students, caregivers and formal and informal educators in engaging the Artemis Generation in missions and discoveries, the governmental agency said in March release.

At the Michigan Science Center, the NASA grant will specifically go toward a proposed project called "Urban Skies – Equitable Universe: Using Open Space to Empower Youth to Explore Their Solar System and Beyond." The project, a timeline for which wasn't released, will help Detroit youth "explore the wonders of the solar system through immersive learning experiences," according to a press release.

Previously known as the Detroit Science Center, the Michigan Science Center has 250,000 visitors a year and encourages learning through discovery, innovation and interactive exhibits.

"We believe that by engaging students, caregivers, and educators in exploring NASA's missions and discoveries, we can empower them to unlock their potential and make significant contributions to the scientific advancements of the future," Greer said.

