Teen dead after shooting Thursday on Detroit's east side, police said

A teenage boy is dead after being shot in a home early Thursday on Detroit's east side, police said.

Officers were called at about 1:15 a.m. to a home in the 16000 block of Fordham Street near Kelly and Moross roads for a report of a shooting. They arrived and found the victim.

Police said the circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this time and they are not releasing any further information. The investigation is ongoing.

According to media reports, the teen was making a video when the firearm discharged accidentally and a round struck him in the side. They also report the teen died at a hospital and at least two adults and several other teens were at the home when the shooting happened.

