Tuition to go up 3.5% at WSU, but down for those who take 15 credits or more

Wayne State University Board of Governors on Thursday unanimously approved a 3.5% tuition increase for undergraduate and graduate students for 2023-24, but officials said a flat-rate tuition recently approved for undergraduates will result in a lower cost for students who enroll in 15 or more credits.

The flat-rate tuition structure, approved by the board in December, means that tuition costs to students are the same whether they take 12 credits, 18 credits or any number in between. Officials said the flat-rate structure is designed to encourage students to take more classes so they can graduate sooner, enter the workforce earlier and reduce their overall college costs.

For instance, an undergraduate, lower-division student enrolling in fall 2023 would pay $6,246.49 in tuition for 15 credits — which is lower than the fall 2022 cost of $6,466.35.

For students who attend WSU during fall and winter, the cost for a student taking 30 credits would be $12,499 in 2023-24, versus $12,933 in 2022-2023.

"The top priority of this board is student success, and that was certainly top of mind late last year when we approved our restructured tuition model," said Board of Governors Chair Mark Gaffney. "As to the 3.5% tuition rate increase, as the governing body of the university, we are keenly aware of the financial burdens many of our students face. However, faced with ongoing economic challenges, the board felt that this increase was necessary to ensure Wayne State continues to provide the excellent experience our students expect and deserve."

The tuition increase is part of a $698 million general fund operating budget approved by the board for 2023-24.

"Enabling students to pay one flat price for full-time tuition allows them to save money now and in the future," said David Massaron, Wayne State University’s chief financial officer and senior vice president. "It makes great financial sense. In making it more affordable to take a full course load, Wayne State is helping students graduate and enter the workforce sooner, while also saving on room and board, transportation, and other expenses associated with going to college."

Part-time undergraduate students, graduate students and law students will continue to be charged per credit hour.

Officials said the move to a flat-rate tuition puts Wayne State below the average cost of Michigan public universities for full-time, lower-division resident students.

"Wayne State remains one of the best investments a person can make in their future, and a leader in providing affordable access to higher education," said Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson. "We are proud to be one of the top-performing schools in the nation — and the best in Michigan — when it comes to social mobility, helping economically disadvantaged students succeed and graduate."

