Teen wounded in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Detroit police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon on the city's west side that left a teen injured.

The incident was reported around 1:50 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot by an unknown suspect from outside a home in the 15700 block of Wabash.

Other details were not released Friday. The circumstances, including whether the victim was shot intentionally or accidentally, were not yet known, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Medics transported the youth to a local hospital, where she is listed in temporary serious condition.