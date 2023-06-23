All I-75 lanes closed at Warren Ave. amid tanker fire

All north and southbound lanes of Interstate 75 are blocked at Warren Avenue due to a vehicle fire, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

A three-car crash occurred around 5 p.m. and a tanker truck cab caught on fire, Michigan State Police reported on Twitter. One minor injury has been reported, according to state police.

The truck's trailer is not on fire and hazmat crews are emptying gasoline from it, MSP tweeted. Once the gasoline has been emptied the trailer can be removed.

The freeway was closed in both directions just after 5:30 p.m., MDOT reported at Twitter.

Northbound traffic was diverted off at Mack Avenue while the southbound lanes were closed at Interstate 94, officials said.

MDOT cameras showed long backups nearby as emergency crews tended to the scene and MSP says the freeway will be closed for hours.