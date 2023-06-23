Detroit man charged with arson, assault after setting gas station on fire, injuring clerk

Detroit — A 35-year-old Detroit man accused of pouring gas in a local gas station and then setting it on fire, injuring the clerk inside, has been charged with arson, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Julian Waddell Miller of Detroit was arraigned on multiple charges in the city's 36th District Court, including assault, first-degree arson and malicious destruction of a building, Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release.

The incident occured just before 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 19330 block of West Seven Mile Road near Evergreen Road. Miller allegedly entered the gas station on the city's west side, poured gasoline on the ground and lit it on fire, engulfing the gas station in flames and injuring the unidentified 27-year-old victim from Dearborn, the prosecutor said.

Upon arrival, crews from the Detroit Fire Department extinguished the fire and medics intercepted and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

A police investigation led to Miller's arrest later the same day, Worthy said.

In a separate incident at another gas station last, a 57-year-old man allegedly set his car on fire. He was charged Thursday.

“This seems to be developing into another dangerous trend at Detroit area gas stations. It is a massive understatement to say that arson at a gas station is not a good idea," Worthy said. "We will vigorously prosecute anyone that is found responsible for this absurd behavior and will also explore necessary legislative changes to the law regarding arsons specifically at gas stations."

During a press conference Tuesday, Detroit Police Chief James White said the clerk, who was injured when Miller allegedly set the station on fire, was "expected to survive from his injuries," after showing partial surveillance video recordings of the incident.

Following his arraignment, Miller was given a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether. A bond re-determination hearing is scheduled for June 26.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 30 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 7.

