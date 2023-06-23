Detroit man charged in road rage shooting at off-duty officer

A Detroit man was charged Friday in connection with a road rage shooting at an off-duty Detroit Police officer earlier this week, Michigan State Police announced on Twitter.

Larenz Odell Branham was arraigned through 36th District Court on one count of intentionally discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and seven counts of weapons-felony firearm.

The 24-year-old stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered, court records show.

Judge Aliyah Sabree set bond at $100,000.

Branham is next scheduled to appear for a bond redetermination hearing at 9 a.m. Monday, according to court records. A probable cause conference follows on July 5.

He is accused of firing shots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at an off-duty 22-year-old city police officer. The shooting happened on westbound Interstate 94 near Gratiot.

The officer was driving with one passenger in the vehicle when the suspect "began road raging with him by throwing bottles/objects at his vehicle," MSP reported. No one was injured during the incident.

Branham was arrested on Tuesday and police seized roughly $50,000 cash, three firearms and several pounds of illegal marijuana from his home.

