Jackknifed semi leaks diesel fuel on I-75 in southwest Detroit

A semi-truck jackknifed Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Detroit and leaked fuel on the freeway, prompting state police to close it temporarily.

No injuries or damage to any other vehicles was reported, officials said.

Traffic was routed off southbound I-75 to Interstate 96 in southwest Detroit to enable crews to clean up the diesel fuel.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 9:20 a.m.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said at about 9:45 a.m. that the semi's cargo trailer had been moved from the freeway's shoulder and that most of the leaked diesel fuel had been cleaned up.

He said the cause of the crash has yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

The semi's driver told troopers that he was cut off by a passenger car before the crash, Shaw said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez