Man's body found in Detroit River early Friday, police say

The body of an unidentified male was found early Friday in the Detroit River, police said.

The investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

Officials said the man's body was discovered in the river's waters at West Jefferson Avenue and 24th Street. Both the Ambassador Bridge and the city's Riverside Park are located nearby.

Officers were called to the location at about 6:56 a.m.

They said the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause of death. Police said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

