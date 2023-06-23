MLK statue unveiled in Hart Plaza on 60th anniversary of first 'I Have a Dream' speech

The Detroit News

Detroit ― Fourteen-year-old Zara Nunley recited Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech in Hart Plaza on Friday, the 60th anniversary of the day the civil rights leader delivered the speech for the first time in Detroit at then-Cobo Hall before heading to Washington, D.C.

The famous speech rings through the annals of time. On Friday, Detroiters celebrated it, along with the city's importance in the civil rights movement, with an unveiling of a 7-foot-tall statue of King at the podium. The statue will permanently live in Hart Plaza, steps from where King delivered the first speech, facing Canada.

On June 23, 1963, a crowd of 125,000 walked with King down Woodward Avenue to Detroit’s convention center, where he delivered the speech in an event called The Walk to Freedom.

The city was nearly 40% Black at the time, but Blacks were underrepresented in significant ways. Black officers made up less than 5% of the police department, for example. At the time, King hoped to inspire the end of segregation and discrimination. He practiced his speech at Detroit churches in Midtown like Second Baptist, which is still home to the final stop of the Underground Railroad before slaves reached freedom in Canada.

Famously, King first said he dreamed his four children could be raised in a world where they are judged on the content of their character and not the color of their skin. He was joined by Rev. C.L. Franklin, the father of Aretha Franklin, and then-mayor Jerome Cavanagh.

On Friday, his words were repeated by a Detroit high school student.

"I have a dream this afternoon that one day right here in Detroit, Negros will be able to buy a house or rent a house anywhere that their money will carry them, and they will be able to get a job,” read Nunley, a sophomore at Cass Technical High School. "...With this faith, I will go out with you to turn dark days into bright tomorrows."

The sculpture was crafted by artist Stan Watts, who convinced the owner to donate the piece to the city. He is also in the process of crafting a Rosa Parks statue, though it is unclear yet if that will also make its way home to Detroit.

"Honoring Dr. King gives us an opportunity to honor Detroit because sometimes we forget how bad a-- we are," said Rochelle Riley, the city's director of arts and culture, who secured the statue. "We have always been at the forefront of history being a major stop on the Underground Railroad, putting the world on wheels, saving the world as the arsenal of democracy, and Detroit played a major role in the civil rights movement that was not limited to the south. Of course, Dr. King would come to Detroit and with this monument, he will always be in Detroit."

In Detroit, monuments celebrating Black history have been lacking, Mayor Mike Duggan said. He said it's why he hired the city's first historian, Jamon Jordan, and helped re-dedicate Chene Park as the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater and are building a 26-mile ring around the city dedicated to fighter Joe Louis.

"We are going to celebrate our leaders," Duggan said. "After today, everyone that comes to the city's center will be reminded that this was the place where Dr. King gave the speech that defined the aspiration for America and be proud to be in this city."

Friday's unveiling kicks off a weekend of events planned by the Detroit NAACP branch, including a 60th anniversary march down Woodward Saturday and its Fight for Freedom Fund dinner Sunday.

Duggan was joined by the Rev. Wendell Anthony, president of Detroit's NAACP; Second Ebenezer Church Bishop Edgar Vann; Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson; State Sen. Erika Geiss; and City Council President Mary Sheffield for the event.

Anthony said notably, the Detroit chapter of the NAACP did not participate in the first Walk to Freedom. The group was ultra-conservative at the time, and King’s demands for governmental and societal respect and the immediate enactment of federal civil rights legislation was not aligned with the group.

"When I became president in 1993, the first thing we did was have a commemoration of the March down Woodward to regain and reconnect with Dr. King and we did," Anthony said. "We are still here. What we do today inspires others in future times. We are inspired and will inspire others."

Anthony introduced Benson, who said protestors converging on the Detroit convention center during the counting of ballots in the 2020 presidential election prompted her to advocate for the Michigan Voting Rights Act. The state act "which will restore and strengthen the rights of the federal voting rights act, co-sponsored with Geiss," she said.

Despite rain, the event was loud and joyous, with African drummers, a singalong of the Black national anthem "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and speeches by Dr. Mayowa Lisa Reynolds of Fellowship Chapel and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson.

"What a great day to be in Detroit and what a great day to be from Detroit," Dyson said. "Detroit is a magnificent spectacle of the process and progress of democracy and Dr. King came here first to work it out before he got to Washington, D.C. As people would soon understand, if you can do it in Detroit, you can do it anywhere."

