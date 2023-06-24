Hundreds mark 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King's 'I Have a Dream' speech in Detroit

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday in Detroit to mark the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s march in Detroit where his famous “I Have a Dream” speech was first delivered.

The historic occasion Saturday, decades after the original march, brought tears to some people's eyes and for many, this was not the first freedom march they've attended.

"I felt like jogging all the way because I had the power," said Betty Rowe, 76, of Mississippi. For Rowe, this is her third time in a freedom walk. Originally from Mississippi, she moved to Detroit in 1960s, and attended the 1963 march.

"We wouldn't be where we are at today without Dr. Martin Luther King Jr," she said. "A lot of young people don't know that."

The 60th Commemorative Freedom Walk was hosted by the Detroit branch of the NAACP and came after an MLK statue was unveiled in Hart Plaza Friday.

Linda Wesley, 61, of Detroit, walked down Woodward Avenue with the thought of her granddaughter, who is 7 years old, in mind. "I'm doing this walk for me and my granddaughter because I hope in 60 years from now that she would do the same," said Wesley.

"When I think about my ancestors, and I think about the march that they did and what they went through, ... it means a lot," Wesley said with tears in her eyes.

Community leaders, politicians, high school marching bands, nonprofit organizations, church groups, Black fraternities, sororities and walked in 80-degree temperatures from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Hart Plaza downtown.

The sound of King's voice as he read the original "I Have a Dream" speech rang out through the street on the loudspeakers people brought with them.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Wayne State University President Roy Wilson were among those leading the walkers, who held the commemorative 60th Freedom Walk banner and chanted slogans like “No justice, no peace” and “This is what democracy looks like.”

By noon crowds arrived at Hart Plaza and were greeted with water stations, food vendors and a program packed with DJs, music performances and speeches.

Tlaib said she hopes the commemoration reminds people of the work King did in the U.S. for freedom and to help eliminate poverty.

"I just hope that we're reminded what Dr. King was actually marching for and at the end, he was marching for true liberation, which is so connected to poverty in our country," Tlaib said.

AK Kelly, 29, of Detroit, was a volunteer with the event and walked the entire route with her co-workers.

"Today is a celebration of my ancestors and also a moment to not only celebrate those that came before us, but those to come after us," Kelly said.

For some, the day was a reminder that more work needs to be done to uplift the Black community.

Maurchon Hearndon, 21, of Detroit said she believes the NAACP and other community groups should be helping the Black community prosper when they face challenges.

"When people are down, when people are dead, they should be the first ones to go out and help those families with those people in need," she said while leading the front of the walk with her fist held high most of the route.

"The Black community has been through so many things, tremendous things that hurt their families, hurt their ancestors, hurt people in need. So Black people need all the help we can get and we need everybody to stand on one accord," said Hearndon.

Detroit graphic designer Sho-ron Graham said he joined Saturday's walk because he has a dream, too.

"My dream is to go 45 days without one person being shot in Detroit. That's my dream and I believe in it. So I'm out here to express that I do have a dream. We all are dreamers," said Graham.

Rowe said after everything she's witnessed and been through from growing up in the South in the 1950s, she is glad she was able to walk in the Saturday march for those who weren't able to make it, like her mom who has since passed away.

"I kept telling everybody that I'm marching no matter what. Now I can stand up and shout, I made it," she said.

