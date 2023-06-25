NAACP dinner tackles U.S. voting rights, 'our destiny within it'

Detroit — Voting rights, closing the racial wealth gap and justice were key issues Sunday at the Detroit Branch NAACP’s 68th Annual Fight For Freedom Fund Dinner.

The dinner, one of the premier NAACP events, drew thousands of people, was the finale of the branch’s "June Jubilee — A Celebration of Freedom," a four-day event marking 60 years since Martin Luther King Jr. marched in Detroit on June 23, 1963. King delivered the first version of his famed "I Have a Dream" speech at the then-Cobo Hall.

“We must fight for our democracy,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, the keynote speaker. “Millions of Americans are disenfranchised tonight because of the prison industrial complex. We must remind all elected officials that this is the people's house. One house, one family … I fight for democracy because I believe that democracy is the political enactment of a spiritual idea.

"This notion that each of us has in us a spark of the divine. That we were created in the image of God. And if we were created in the image of God, we ought to have a voice. We ought to have a vote in the direction of the country and our destiny within it.”

Warnock called for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, both met with applause from the audience.

"We got to make sure that our voice can be heard," he said. "Don't let anybody turn you around. It's great Detroit that you've been coming together like this year after year, decade after decade because we need to be reminded of the journey."

The weekend-long Fight for Freedom Fund events kicked off June 22 when the NAACP Detroit Branch on Thursday sponsored a Freedom Walk Summit at the Wayne County Community College District on the city's west side and on Friday hosted the unveiling of a 7-foot statue of King at Hart Plaza. On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in downtown Detroit to walk down Woodward for the 60th Commemorative Freedom Walk.

“This has truly been the historical moment,” said Yvonne White, president of the NAACP Michigan State Conference, during a news conference before the dinner, now in its 68th year. “I don't know about you, but freedom is not free.”

Helen Monroe, 86, of Detroit is a lifetime member of the NAACP. Joining her at the dinner Sunday was her niece, Terri Burke, 59, also from Detroit. Monroe also walked in the march on Saturday.

“It's almost like we've gone three steps forward and taken one and a half steps back,” she said. “There's a lot of things that are happening in our country now that we fought for that are being taken away. Roe v. Wade, education … are being taken away and pushed back. The fight for freedom really means we have to really continue to fight for freedom. They’re taking books out of the library. They want to dismantle history. If we don’t know history, we don’t know where we’re going.”

Burke said she’s proud of the 60th anniversary of King’s speech in Detroit.

“I do think that it’s necessary for our community to get together as Black people and support the causes that affect us,” Burke said.

The NAACP handed out several awards at the dinner, including the James Weldon Johnson Lifetime Achievement Award honoring former U.S. Ambassador Andrew J. Young.

Young, 91, was an early leader in the civil rights movement, a close confidant to King and one of his last living lieutenants. He was executive director of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, served as United States Ambassador to the United Nations during President Jimmy Carter’s administration and the 55th mayor of Atlanta.

Young recalled giving one of his first speeches in Detroit in 1963 while King was in jail in Birmingham, after being arrested on Good Friday for violating the anti-protest injunction.

King sent Young to speak instead.

“You started me on my way,” Young told the audience.

Others honored included state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, who received the Mary Church Terrell Freedom and Justice Award; and Justice Kyra Harris-Bolden, who received the Ida B. Wells Freedom and Justice Award. Erin Keith, managing policy counsel for the Detroit Justice Center and Ken Nixon, president of the Organization of Exonerees, received Great Expectations Awards.

Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit Branch NAACP, urged the audience to continue to fight for justice. Elections have consequences, he said.

“Our freedom is on the line,” he said. “Our democracy is on the line. Our civil and human rights are on the line. Our jobs, justice and peace are still on the line.”

