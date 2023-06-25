DTE contract line worker killed after coming into contact with live equipment in Detroit

A contract line worker for DTE was fatally wounded Saturday in Detroit after coming into contact with live equipment.

The Detroit-based energy company issued a statement Sunday offering condolences to the worker's family.

David Peterson, a DTE spokesperson, confirmed in an email Sunday that one of its contract partners lost an employee while doing work for DTE. "We send our love and support to his family and loved ones," Peterson said.

Peterson declined to say precisely where and when the incident occurred and said he had no additional information.

Two years ago two DTE workers died in separate incidents after coming into contact with live wires.In June 2021, a worker was killed while restoring power in Detroit. In October 2021, a worker was killed while restoring power to Brighton customers.

