Judge rules in favor of Detroit to extend police, fire pension payments over 30 years

Detroit — A federal bankruptcy judge on Monday ruled in favor of the Duggan administration's plan to extend the city’s pension payment obligation for the Police Fire Retirement System over 30 years rather than 20 years, disappointing city police and fire retirees who want their pension fund to be made whole sooner.

Judge Thomas Tucker ruled in the city's favor, stating that a 30-year amortization period is "indeed part of the (bankruptcy) Plan of Adjustment and that the Police Fire Retirement System cannot change it."

"The (Plan of Adjustment) in this case provides for the very type of injunction that the city seeks here," Tucker wrote. "As the court has now ruled, the PFRS’s efforts to impose a 20-year amortization is contrary to the (plan)."

The city of Detroit would have paid $12 million more a year under the police and fire retirees' preferred 20-year amortization period, an amount the administration of Mayor Mike Duggan said was too expensive. The administration's plan to stretch out its payments results in a smaller hit to the city's coffers initially and allows it to pay off pension debts "sustainably over 30 years," according to the Duggan administration's court filing.

The payment plan is part of a city bankruptcy settlement dating from 2014 that allowed Detroit to delay retiree pension fund payments until this year. The city is set to resume contributions to its two pension funds on Saturday.

Tucker argued in his ruling that a 30-year amortization term in the Plan of Adjustment "did not and should not come as a surprise to anyone, and certainly not the PFRS." The judge said the amortization was "clear in the 40-year projections" in the city's filings from "at least as early as" May 5, 2014.

"These projections were used as a fundamental basis on which the feasibility of the city’s plan was demonstrated at trial, and on which the court found that the plan was feasible," he wrote.

The city filed the lawsuit in August to force city pension funds to stick to a 30-year payment schedule instead of a 20-year payment plan that the police and fire pension fund officials wanted. At the 30-year determined rate, the city will complete its debt obligations in 2054.

Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Jay Rising said Monday that he was pleased with Tucker's decision, adding 30 years is a "normal amortization period."

"During the bankruptcy, everyone took a share of the cuts, especially retirees. The idea was the city had a 10-year hiatus from its pension obligations that it would have to pay off in a normal period of time, which is 30 years," Rising told The Detroit News late Monday.

In the 187-page August filing, the city stated it learned shortly after its Plan of Adjustment was confirmed by the Pensioners Investment Committee that mistakes were made in calculating how much money it needed to repay. The city says its accrued pension liabilities were "understated by some $500 million" for its two legacy pension plans — the Police & Fire Retirement System and the General Retirement System.

The Police and Fire Retirement System of Detroit opposed the motion and disputed that such a 30-year amortization is part of the Plan of Adjustment. Rather, the PFRS contended that no particular amortization is part of the plan.

The PFRS Board of Trustees and the Investment Committee both voted to approve a 20-year amortization as fiduciaries to the Pension System, which would have significantly accelerated the city's payments to $12 million more per year in each of the next 20 years.

"There is disappointment that a Judge would rule to reduce future payments to the system after this 10-year hiatus in payments," said Bruce Babiarz, spokesman for the PFRS. "The difference is $70 million per year on a 30-year amortization vs. $82 million on a 20-year amortization, and that just means less money into the pension system."

The city of Detroit has about 27,000 retirees, more than city employees who are actively working. In April, some retired first responders told The News they were living paycheck to paycheck and even returning to work post-retirement to make ends meet.

The next scheduled board meeting for the PFRS is July 20. The board could vote to file a request for reconsideration, an appeal or let the ruling stand.

Balancing revenues, payments

The city legal department previously said it was obligated to argue for the 30-year amortization of payments to best prepare for what Duggan called the “pension cliff” when the city is required to resume pension payments on July 1 for its fiscal 2024 budget. Then, the city is set to make annual pension contributions totaling between $140 million and $200 million for its two retiree funds — about 12% of its general or main fund.

Over the last nine years, despite the challenges of a pandemic, Detroit has increased its revenues and reserves, building up a $473.4 million Retiree Protection Fund in preparation for restarting legacy pension payments.

The city will make payments of $135 million annually for the next 10 years before the amount increases to $154 million a year as pension reserves are exhausted and the so-called bankruptcy Grand Bargain settlement expires.

Under the bankruptcy plan of adjustment, general workers endured a 4.5% base cut in pensions and the elimination of an annual cost-of-living increase. The pensions of police and firefighters were left alone, but an annual 2.25% cost-of-living adjustment was reduced to about 1%.

Before bankruptcy, first responder retirees received about 82% of their final compensation after 35 years and 62.5% after 25 years. But now, they pay up to an average of 7% of active pay for a smaller multiplier, with the potential of working 30 years and making 60%. At 25 years, they can receive 50%.

Police and fire pensioners are also asking state lawmakers to put another $97 million in their voluntary employees' beneficiary association (VEBA) in a bid to increase the $120 monthly health care stipend.

While the Duggan administration argued for stretching out pension payments 10 extra years, officials have been painting a bright future. In his March budget presentation to the city council, Duggan touted there would be no financial doomsday at a time when everyone expected there would be a decade ago.

Rising said the city has been contributing more than $50 million each year to the budget reserve to "level out the curve of increase."

"We have to remember that, (U.S. Bankruptcy) Judge (Stephen) Rhodes and consultants were very skeptical that the city was ever going to be able to survive the Grand Bargain and become financially stable," Rising said. "A lot of people were very worried about the future of pension plans, and we've not only kept our side of the bargain, we've put away hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure that we didn't have a cliff that we're facing but turn it into a ramp."

The city's General Retirement System Board said through a spokesperson's statement: "The Board Chair expects that the city of Detroit will pay its pension obligations as per the bankruptcy, and the status of Detroit pensioners this year will remain unchanged."

Rising said he gives the retirement board credit to make sure it's maximizing in return.

"We've appreciated that and in saving $400 million over the last 10 years. It's all in the effort of making sure that retirees are paid on time, and I think this helps us do that," Rising said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_