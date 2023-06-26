Family, friends of slain Detroit neurosurgeon offer $20K reward for tips leading to arrest

Detroit — Friends and family of slain neurosurgeon Devin Hoover are offering $20,000 to tipsters whose information leads to an arrest in the April 23 fatal shooting.

Hoover, 53, was found in his Boston-Edison home after officers were called to conduct a wellness check. According to an autopsy, Hoover was shot twice in the back of the head before his body, naked other than a sock on the right foot, was "covered with a comforter, sheet and rug," and entombed in an upper crawlspace of his spacious Detroit home in the 100 block of West Boston Boulevard.

Last week, Hoover's friends and family announced they'd started a gofundme.com page hoping to raise $20,000 in reward money. The fundraiser was launched about a month after authorites offered a $1,000 reward for tips in Hoover's slaying.

The effort was successful, according to a Crime Stoppers of Michigan press release and a message posted on the fundraising page.

"With a heartfelt thank you to the dozens of generous donors at every level online and several checks hand delivered to reward fund organizers, we have exceeded our $20,000 reward fund goal," the message said. "We hope we hope this will motivate the right person with the information the police need to come forward with the leads necessary to help arrest and prosecute the killer(s)."

Hoover was a neurosurgeon with Ascension Healthcare, which operates St. John Hospital in Detroit. Prior to that, he was a resident in Henry Ford's neurosurgery program from 1997-2002.

Days after Hoover was killed, police questioned a person of interest in the case, but the man was eventually released. Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said Monday the investigation remains open. Detectives have said they believe Hoover knew his killer or killers.

Detroit Police are asking tipsters to pass along information anonymously at http://detroitrewards.tv, and to include the case number, 2304230294. Tips may also be phoned in to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at (800) SPEAK-UP (773-2587).

