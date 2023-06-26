Rain or not, fireworks fans line up in Detroit for a blast

Day-long scattered storms didn't stop crowds in the hours Monday before the 65th annual Detroit Ford Fireworks show on Belle Isle, but it may have slowed them down.

The wet weather, with temperatures in the low 70s and with heavy showers in the forecast before the expected 10:06 p.m. launch time, changed not only how some people were watching but also where. On Belle Isle, people sat through the rain in their cars, under canopies and even in tents they brought from home, but by evening, even there was still plenty of parking. Prime viewing spots often start filling up before then.

Despite the rain, the show is scheduled to go on, much to the joy of those watching the steadily falling rain.

"Even when it's raining, it's fun," said Sandra Gates, 66, of Detroit. Gates considers the fireworks a family tradition, and even the wet weather wasn't going to stop her or her loved ones. "We're sitting out in the rain because we didn't think we could bring a canopy."

Officially, canopies and tents weren't allowed, but it appeared officials were letting them slide because of the rain.

Parking, however, was a different story. Belle Isle opened its entrance for parking at 2 p.m., and people were being directed to the front half of the island. Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza opened at 2 p.m. until capacity is reached.

Some attendees, though, were not fans of the crowd control on Belle Isle.

"We really don't like the setup this year, because we feel like it's too close," Sasha Tims said. Tims, 31, of Detroit said that although she has come to the fireworks show her whole life, she didn't expect to return because of the policing.

"Last year, we were on the beach and we were able to be where we wanted to be," Tims said. "We were able to move around better than last year."

Natasha Dowdell, a Detroit resident, said she had watched the fireworks from other spots in the city but was excited to be at Belle Isle this year. She was ready for whatever happened — her family waited in line for three hours and brought a tent, in addition to foldable chairs and barbecue.

"I have been wanting to come here for years and just never got a chance to," Dowdell, 34, said as the smell of barbecue overtook even the smell of rain. "You have to be prepared for this."

Dowdell and her sister, Shari Dowdell, 37, were some of the first to get on the island Monday. Shari said she was glad to see how the crowds on Belle Isle were handled this year.

"They were trying to get it organized in here," Shari said. "They had to have some kind of structure in order for it to move smoothly, and they did a good job.

Monday's show is scheduled to be 24 minutes long, and the theme is "Splash into Summer." Viewers can watch the show from along the Detroit River, although crowd restriction measures also are in place in riverfront parks.